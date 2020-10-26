Sir Knight Paul Rexroat was inducted into the Springfield Diocesan Knights of Columbus Bishop's Hall of Fame.
Paul was born March 1, 1937, in Olney, attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Olney, Olney High School and Eastern Illinois University, Charleston. Upon graduation from Eastern, he accepted a job teaching at a correctional facility in northern Illinois. He later moved back to southern Illinois, where he married Marcia Jones in 1961. Paul and Marcia had six children and an education based in faith was important to them as parents as all of their children attended St. Anthony Catholic Grade School and High School. They were married for 58 years and she supported him in all his efforts until her passing in September 2019.
Paul joined the Knights of Columbus in 1962 in Olney as a third-degree member. He then joined Effingham Council 665 in 1964 when he moved to Effingham to start his career at the United States Department of Agriculture ASCS office, where he met many friends who he is still close with today. While he held this position, he served as State President of NASCOE and Midwest Director of IASCOE.
Paul served as Grand Knight of Effingham Council 665 from 1981 to 1983. As Grand Knight, he established bingo for Council 665 and went to Indianapolis to get the bingo equipment. He volunteered for many years as a bingo caller. He also served as the president of the building corporation and was instrumental in purchasing the ground where the Effingham Knights of Columbus Hall/Effingham Event Center now stands. In 1984, he joined Effingham Assembly 0214 - the Patriotic (4th) Degree.
Paul and Marcia devoted their time and talent to the council in a way many in Effingham fondly remember, their cooking. The couple were well known in Effingham as the owners of Rexroat’s Distinctive Dining, which served the community for 24 years. Throughout the years, Paul and Marcia volunteered many hours to serve the meals at many dinner and dance fundraisers for the council. These memories live on in their children, who remember being put to work cooking, serving and washing dishes at these events.
He also devoted his talents to St. Anthony Parish running the hamburger stand at the church’s annual picnic for many years. Paul ensured the entire family pitched in to help, recruiting his children, their spouses and grandchildren to volunteer. Paul also frequently served as a lector and usher at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Over the years, he invested his time and talents with many organizations including United Way as a Chairman, Effingham Rotary, Boy Scouts of America, and was a long-time instructor for the hunter’s safety course.
For the last several years, Paul and several friends put their carpentry skills to good use, building a handmade wooden swing donated to the annual St. Anthony picnic raffle.
Paul has also recently been active volunteering for Meals on Wheels and driving those who need transportation to doctor’s appointments in St. Louis and Springfield.
Together as a family, Allen Rexroat, Tim Rexroat, Deanna Rexroat Kabbes, Nancy Rexroat Thompson, John Rexroat and Sara Rexroat Morris, along with their spouses, 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren appreciate Paul's induction into the Springfield Diocesan K of C Chapter Bishop’s Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.