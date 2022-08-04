Each month from May to July one village resident has won a free Garden Gnome, compliments of the Strasburg Community Action Network. The July winner is Diane Paraiso, a long-time resident of the "Burg."
Growing up in a home on West Commercial Street in Strasburg, this house was purchased by Diane’s grandma, Lena (Doehring) Wilson. As a newly married wife to “Tud” Charles Wilson, Lena worked at a local hatchery. She saved her money and was able to purchase a home from her sister-in-law. Diane’s family later moved in with Lena and Tud, and little did she know that she would one day own that home herself.
Diane is a graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in Legal Secretary. She was recruited to work for the CIA in Washington D.C. and did so for seven years. She then returned to Strasburg, attended Sparks College in Shelbyville and received a certificate from the State of Illinois for Court Reporting. Her career as a Court Reporter continued for 25 years. Besides living in D.C., Diane also lived for a time in Manila, where her son, Gus, was born, as well as a year in Atlanta, Georgia, and a year in Florida.
Diane is likely the only one in town who has the distinction of living in 10 different homes in Strasburg, two of which she had built. In 2016, Diane bought back the home she grew up in and completely renovated it. She now enjoys retirement with her dog, Rufus, and cat Tucker.
“You can’t replace the people you’ve known all your life”, said Diane when asked what she liked about living in Strasburg. She loves her home and has lived by some of the same neighbors for many years.
