The Unit 40 Mentoring Program recently held a Mentor Parade at Central Grade School, Effingham Junior High and Effingham High School.
This year volunteer community mentors are not allowed to visit and have their regular weekly lunches with their mentees (students) in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. They have been meeting virtually on Zoom, but they greatly miss seeing them in person.
The mentoring staff organized a parade at each location to allow the mentors to drive by and tell the students hello. Many mentors also handed candy and goodies to them. Students held signs thanking their mentors for their kindness.
November is “Thank a Mentor Month." Staff handed out candy and Unit 40 Mentoring face masks to the mentors who drove by to thank them for the ongoing support they provide to the students in the program.
The Unit 40 Mentoring Program is always recruiting new volunteers. If interested contact Rhonda Wines at 217-540-1413 or email winesr@unit40.org.
