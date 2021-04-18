In striving to offer more adults without a high school diploma an opportunity to obtain an equivalency credential, the Regional Office of Education #3 is pleased to announce that we will begin offering the paper-based version of the HiSET exam.
The HiSET exam is a high school equivalency test recognized by the state of Illinois and will assess five subject areas: Reading, Writing, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies, as well as measure examinees’ readiness for college and the workforce. Passage of the HiSET exam will provide the same result as passing the GED test – a high school equivalency diploma from the state of Illinois.
The HiSET exam will be offered at the Regional Office of Education in Hillsboro on the first and third Fridays of the month and the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month in Taylorville, unless otherwise posted. The exam that will be offered at the Hillsboro and Taylorville offices will be in pencil-and-paper format.
For more information on the HiSET exam and/or to schedule a test, go to hiset.ets.org/. All other questions can be directed to Sarah Huckstead at the ROE #3 office in Taylorville at 217/824-4730.
For residents who are interested in a computer-based test, the GED can be taken at various locations. For the ROE #3 area, testing centers reside in Springfield, Centralia and Mattoon. Other testing locations can be found at the website www.GED.com.
Interested test-takers are encouraged to work with their local adult education provider at the community college to help prepare for whichever test they choose to take.
