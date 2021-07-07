Over 100 participate in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, VBS

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Strasburg completed a week of Vacation Bible School June 21-25, with a theme of "Rainforest Explorers – Jesus Leads the Way."
Over 100 students, teachers and helpers met each day with a high attendance of 110 on June 24. Sessions were offered for children ages 3 through sixth grade as well as an adult Bible study titled, “Unafraid: Living with Courage and Hope in Uncertain Times.”
Students met from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day beginning with an opening and prayer in the sanctuary. Classes were then led to five different sessions including Story Telling, Bible Challenge, Music, Crafts/Snacks and Games.
Two mission projects were chosen for 2021: The Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville and the Deaf Ministry at Christ Lutheran Church of the Deaf in Jacksonville, Ill. Donations were received daily and contributions for the food pantry were nearly 200 food items and $126. The Deaf Ministry donations exceeded $1,300.
The week’s activities concluded with a closing program for visitors Friday, June 25, at 11 a.m. Children sang a beautiful rendition of “Jesus is our Treasure” as well as other songs and recited the Bible verse they learned each day. A portion of the closing program can be watched on the church's Facebook page – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Strasburg, Illinois.
So many people helped in so many different ways to make this week possible and the church appreciates each person, their talents and generosity. For more information about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, contact the church office at 217-644-2661.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.