Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois announced area girls who were named Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony May 15.
Outstanding Graduating Girl Scouts are awarded a scholarship for demonstrating their extraordinary leadership in the Girl Scout Movement, in school and in their communities. Along with sharing their achievements and contributions, girls who apply for the scholarship submit an essay entitled “What Girl Scouts Means to Me” along with a reference letter. Outstanding Graduating Girl Scout Scholarships are funded from proceeds from the annual United We Lead Gala.
Area Scouts named from Troop 2274 were Stephanie Brinson and Alexanndria Osborne, both of Willow Hill, and Kaitlyn Olmstead of Jewett.
