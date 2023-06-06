Outstanding Girl Scouts volunteers honored

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois celebrated the outstanding volunteers who earned awards at its second annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony.
The volunteers exemplify the organization's mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. The ceremony was held on May 21 at the DoubleTree Inn in Mt. Vernon.
The Volunteer of Excellence Award recognizes volunteers who have contributed outstanding service while partnering directly with girls to implement the Girl Scout Leadership Experience through the use of the national program portfolio or who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to girl and adult members.
Recipients serving the Effingham County area are Barb Mueller, Emily Lotz and Sydney Hodge, all of Effingham
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves over 6,150 girls and engages nearly 3,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses and individual donors throughout the region.
