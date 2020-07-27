Orthopedic surgeon joins HSHS Medical Group in Effingham

HSHS Medical Group welcomes John Powell, MD, orthopedic surgeon, to its medical team.
Powell sees patients at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Effingham, located at 900 W. Temple Ave., Bldg. B, Suite 2500, Effingham. He will also have an orthopedic surgery outreach clinic at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Mattoon, 101 Coles Centre Pkwy., Suite 100, Mattoon.
As an orthopedic surgeon, Powell specializes in diagnosing and treating conditions and injuries of the bones, muscles, joints and tendons both surgically and non-surgically. Board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, Powell is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Powell earned his bachelor’s and medical degrees at University of Missouri-Columbia in Columbia, Missouri. He performed an orthopedic surgery residency at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.
