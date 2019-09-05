The 2020 Census Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been extended and the new submission deadline for the NOFO is Friday, Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. CT, as well as extending the question-and-answer period to Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 5 p.m. CT.
The 2020 Census Grant Program of up to $20 million will support outreach efforts through 12 Regional Intermediaries (RI) to ensure a complete count for the state of Illinois. A key focus is to ensure that identified geographic areas and demographic populations that are least likely to respond, Hard-To-Count (HTC), will participate in the 2020 Census.
The RI can be a community organization or local government entity with the capacity to provide coordination of education, outreach, and survey assistance services to the public and HTC populations for an Illinois Census Office Region. In addition to racial and ethnic minorities, groups that are hard to count have included people who live in rural areas, people with disabilities, renters, older adults, and people living close to or below the poverty line or who distrust the government.
To begin the process go to the Department of Human Services website http://www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=117899. The full instructions are located at: http://www.dhs.state.il.us/page.aspx?item=117928.
