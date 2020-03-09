American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during World War II.
Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials.
These women have stories of their World War II experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. American Rosie the Riveter Association would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in its archives.
American Rosie the Riveter Association is a patriotic/nonprofit organization which purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II. The organization was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, of Birmingham, Alabama, and now has over 6,500 members nationwide. Current elected officers from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama all serve on a volunteer basis. The annual convention for 2020 will be in Hyde Park, New York area, June 12-14.
If you are a woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during World War II, or if you are just interested in more information, visit www.rosietheriveter.net or call the toll free number 1-888-557-6743 or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.
