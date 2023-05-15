Effingham Chapter 110 Order of the Eastern Star and Elect Lady Chapter 40 of Mattoon held a joint Official Visit of the Grand Officers of Illinois on April 25 at the Masonic Temple in Mattoon.
The meeting was held to welcome the State officers to this area.
Janice Shank, Worthy Grand Matron of Springfield, was guest of honor for the evening. She was joined by Bob McMillen of Lawrenceville, Worthy Grand Patron. They were introduced as well as other Grand Officers for the year 2023 who attended from many locations in Illinois. They each greeted those in attendance and explained the charities they had selected to support this year.
The hosting chapters both gave donations to charities supported by the Grand chapter. One of the main areas of support is the Eastern Star Home at Macon, Illinois, a nursing facility not only for members of the Order but also residents who are not members of the Order but need help in their daily activities.
Those participating and attending from Effingham chapter were Freddie Smith, Worthy Matron; Kevin Burton, Worthy Patron; Trisha Katt, Associate Matron; Alisha Jewell, Conductress; John Weatherman, Marshal; Shirley Beckmier, Adah; Lisa Jewell, Ruth; Denise Childress; Esther; Carolyn Jewell, Martha; Beth Wattelet, Electa; Tom Jewell, Warder; Pam Sidener, Sentinel; and Sherrill Harris, Instructress.
The Chapter in Effingham meets on the second Thursday each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Temple in Effingham. Eastern Star members are always welcome to join for the monthly meetings. For information about membership contact Beth Wattelet, secretary of the local chapter, at 217-347-7458.
