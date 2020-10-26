An ombudsman is an advocate who seeks to resolve complaints on behalf of people who receive long-term care services.
October is Residents' Rights Month. It is an annual event designated by the Consumer Voice to honor residents living in all long-term care facilities and consumers receiving services in their home or community.
It is a time for celebration and recognition offering an opportunity for every facility to focus on awareness of dignity, respect and the value of each individual resident.
This year's theme for Residents' Rights Month is "Connection Matters." The theme emphasizes connections — to family, friends, and the community — as essential components of good health and quality of life for residents.
The months of restrictions on visitation in long-term care facilities and the inability of residents, families and friends to be together during the coronavirus pandemic has emphasized the importance of connection, relationships, and the impact they have on all of our well-beings.
During this crisis, many creative ways of staying connected have been implemented such as video chatting, phone chains for family members, writing letters, and making window/outdoor visits. If you or someone you know is residing in a long-term care facility and is not able to stay connected to friends and family, other residents or the community, then contact the long-term care ombudsman for Jasper, Crawford, Richland, Lawrence, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Hamilton and White counties at 618-879-2214, toll-free at 1-888-715-6260, or via email to regionalombudsman@swandvhl.org.
