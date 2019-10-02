EFFINGHAM – Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator at Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, is reminding area nonprofits that Oct. 15 is the deadline to apply for several grant opportunities available through the Community Foundation. The following applications are available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/grants and are due by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Regional Nonprofit Capacity Building Microgrants are strategic investments used to defray the cost of training and development opportunities targeted at improving the management, board participation, governance, fundraising and leadership of the applicant organization in our region.
The Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Youth provides grants to benefit the youth of Effingham County and the Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts provides grants to benefit the arts in Effingham County.
The Teutopolis State Bank Designated Fund provides grants for projects that benefit the Teutopolis community in the areas of civic, cultural health, health, education, and social services.
The Siemer Milling Company Endowment awards grants to programs aimed at developing youth in Effingham County to become extraordinary leaders by investing in the leadership skills required for improving our communities.
The Coles County Peace and Justice Fund awards grants to organizations in Coles County for programs and activities that encourage mutual trust and promote cross-cultural understanding on matters of social justice, human rights, religious tolerance, and environmental protection.
The Consolidated Communications Fund for Economic Development and Community Leadership awards grants to nonprofit organizations that contribute to building workforce skills, encourage entrepreneurship, or enhance the environment for business development in Coles County.
The Effingham County CommunityWorks and Mattoon Area CommunityWorks Endowments accept letters of inquiry year-round and review letters on a quarterly basis. The CommunityWorks Endowments are dedicated to grantmaking activities that focus on workforce development, early childhood education and child care, and land use and protection.
Organizations must be a public charity with tax-exempt status under section 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Under certain circumstances, applications from public entities such as school districts, municipalities, or unincorporated groups or associations may be considered.
A full list of grant criteria and online applications can be accessed online at
