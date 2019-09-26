Donald M. Beck, 86, was surrounded by loved ones and called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2019. Don was born in East Chicago, IN, and played basketball at East Chicago Roosevelt HS where he was later inducted into the school's hall of fame. He carried on his basketball career at Purd…
John David Blakely, 82, of Greenhills, OH, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 after a brief stay in Alois Alzheimer's Center. John was born July 26, 1937 in Altamont, IL to Forrest Blakely and Ruth (Walker) Blakely. He grew up with his older brother Charles and surrounded by aunts, uncles, and cou…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.