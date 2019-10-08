Makayla Yoho is a full-time senior at St. John’s College of Nursing and the 2019 recipient of the Denise Marie Hahn Endowed Scholarship.
Makayla was born and raised in Springfield. She is the youngest of six children. Being raised Catholic, she attended St. Agnes for grade school and Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Upon graduation, she decided to attend Lincoln Land Community College; where she obtained an Associate of Science. To help with some costs, she worked part time as a teller at a local bank in Springfield. When she graduates, she hopes to work on a surgical floor or in the OR.
Denise Hahn was a 1981 graduate of St. John’s College of Nursing. She passed away on Feb. 1, 2015, at the age of 54. She was a caring nurse for her community for over 32 years. She worked for HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham from 1983 to 2013 as a nurse for ICU, Cardiac Pulmonary Rehabilitation and served as the manager of Physical Rehabilitation for 20 years. In addition, she served as the Director of the Emergency Department at the Crawford Memorial Hospital from 2013 to 2015.
Checks to the Denise Marie (Haarmann) Hahn Scholarship Endowment to benefit nursing students at St. John’s College of Nursing can be made payable to HSHS St. John’s Foundation. Indicate in the memo section of your check that your gift is for the Denise Hahn Scholarship and mail to: HSHS St. John’s Foundation, c/o Denise Hahn Scholarship Fund, 800 East Carpenter Street, Springfield, Illinois 62769.
Online contributions can be made at https://giving.hshs.org/sjs/Donate. Indicate in the Tribute Gift section that your contribution is for the Denise Hahn Scholarship.
For questions, contact Beverly Neisler, Chief Development Officer, HSHS St. John’s Foundation at 217-757-6804 or bev.neisler@hshs.org.
