Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting applications for the Bruce V. Penwell Jr. Nursing Scholarship. The scholarship application is available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Scholarships, and the deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 11.
The Bruce V. Penwell Jr. Nursing Scholarship provides scholarships to residents pursuing a nursing degree of three Illinois counties: Effingham, Shelby and Christian. Bruce V. Penwell Jr. was born in Pana and graduated from Beecher City High School. He attended the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and worked in sales and marketing in the animal health industry. Bruce passed away in 2020 but never forgot his ties to the region. He had a lifelong interest in the people and the surrounding rural area.
To be eligible for the award, the applicant must have been a resident for at least six months of the last two years prior to his or her initial application of the respective county for the named scholarship or have been a graduate of a high school in the respective county for the named scholarship for which he or she is applying, be pursuing nursing at an accredited school for the next school term with a minimum GPA that is 62% or above the maximum grade scale (e.g., 4.0, 5.0) for the most recent three semesters of high school or higher education, have demonstrated financial need for nursing school costs and a commitment to community service and involvement with special consideration to a demonstrated commitment to care or other nursing-related activities and a commitment to pursuing nursing for each semester awarded.
Applicants will need a high school or college transcript, ACT or SAT scores (if applicable) and college financial aid information.
For more information, contact Kristen Bertrand, Program Officer, at 217-342-5413 or kristen@enrichingourcommunity.org.
