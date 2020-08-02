Every year the Effingham County 40 & 8, V-1439 presents Nurse’s Training Scholarships to a qualified Effingham County High School Senior. This year St Anthony High School Senior Allison Grace Niebrugge and Beecher City Community High School Senior Hallie Lynn Wallace were presented scholarships by Chef de Gare (Commander) Ralph Rounds. The scholarships are valued at $1,200.
The scholarship presented to Miss Niebrugge was a Memorial Scholarship named in honor of former U.S. Marine Lawrence “Buddy” E. Steele. Buddy was a member of the 40 & 8 for many years. He served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War Era from 1952 to 1954. Buddy also strongly supported the many programs of the 40 & 8 and his service is greatly missed.
Allison is planning on attending Sothern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She is the daughter of Anthony Niebrugge of Effingham and Nikki Jennings (deceased).
The scholarship presented to Miss Wallace was a Memorial Scholarship named in honor of former Beecher City resident and 48 & 8 member Brett R. Schoenfeld. Brett was a member of the 40 & 8 for many years. He served in the Marine Corps achieving the rank of Sergeant. His era of service was during operations in Panama and Grenada. Brett strongly supported the many programs of the 40 & 8 and his service is greatly missed.
Hallie is planning on attending Lake Land College in Mattoon. She is the daughter of Shelley Bowlin and Brent Wallace.
The scholarships are the 109th and 110th that the Effingham County 40 & 8 has presented. The members of V-1439 offer their best wishes to these students for great success.
