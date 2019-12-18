Do you have an interest in gardening? Want to learn more about gardening, fruit trees, and how to manage insect pests? If you answered yes to these questions and you have time to volunteer in the community and share your knowledge with others, then you may be interested in becoming a Master Gardener.
Many people think they need to be an expert gardener to enroll in the Master Gardener program, but really all that is required is an interest in gardening. The University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardener Program is really about connecting research based information to people interested in gardening, and then connecting those people with other gardeners and their community.
Master Gardeners are an important part of the educational mission of local University of Illinois Extension offices. Their efforts aid in accomplishing this mission by passing on research-based horticulture information to the public through their outreach work. The Master Gardener program is nationwide and is also in several Canadian provinces.
Master Gardeners participate in over 60 hours of daytime training on vegetables, fruits, lawns, diseases, insects, soils, fertilizers, pruning, trees and flowers, and then in return, give back those 60 hours by way of volunteering. University of Illinois Extension Educators and State Specialist conduct the training. Participants in the program are given a copy of the Illinois Master Gardener manual, the cost of which is included with the training fee. It is used during training, and then kept as a reference after graduation.
Once training is completed, Master Gardener interns have many opportunities to complete the required 60 hours of internship to become a certified Master Gardener. One volunteer opportunity is working in the local extension office answering questions from gardeners. Master Gardeners are not expected to know all the answers "off the top of their heads," but where to find the answers in printed resources or through Extension Educators and Specialists.
Master Gardeners may also be involved in giving talks to civic groups or working with local community gardens. Volunteer activities are varied to fit the specific interests and strengths of the Master Gardener.
Master Gardeners may hold regular monthly programs with speakers; take road trips to botanic gardens, and conduct educational workshops. Each year Master Gardeners throughout Illinois get together at an annual conference to share ideas and learn the latest gardening techniques.
The cost for the training is $160 per person, which includes your manual. Applications are available at your local extension office, or can be accessed online at: https://extension.illinois.edu/cefj/master-gardeners Applications are due Jan. 10 to the Effingham County Extension Office, 1209 Wenthe Drive, Effingham IL.
If you are interested in learning more about the application process, call the University of Illinois Extension Unit office in Effingham at 217-347-7773. For more details, dates and costs related to the online training sessions, contact your local extension office, or check the website: https://extension.illinois.edu/cefj/master-gardeners
