Physicals
HSHS Medical Group offices are now scheduling school and sports physicals for children 18 years old and younger. If your child needs a physical this year, schedule an appointment well before the season starts.
School physicals or annual well-child visits are when your physician or provider track your child’s growth and development, perform screenings, and take preventive measures by giving your child age-appropriate immunizations. Your physician is ready to partner with you and answer any questions you have about your child’s health.
If your child plays sports, you’re likely required to submit a medical eligibility form signed by a physician or provider. During a sports physical, your physician or provider will review your child’s complete health history, perform an orthopedic screening, examine the heart and lungs, and make sure the student is at his or her best to compete.
Call your local family medicine physician or pediatrician’s office to schedule your appointment. School and sports physicals are available at select HSHS Medical Group walk-in locations for a $20 flat fee (cost excludes vaccinations).
WIC
If you are a resident of Shelby County with a child under 5 or are pregnant, you could receive up to $160 of free food for a month.
The healthy foods WIC provides include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins and dairy. Through Sept. 30, WIC is offering $35 a month for fruits and vegetables.
Contact the health department at 217-774-5812 to see if you qualify.
Vaccines
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has issued new vaccine recommendations for the use of pneumococcal vaccines. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend that adults 65 years and older be vaccinated with pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20 or PCV15). If PCV15 is used, this should be followed with a dose of PPSV23.
Adults age 65 years and older who have not previously received pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose previous vaccination history is unknown, should receive a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (either PCV20 or PCV15). If PCV15 is used, this should be followed by a dose of PPSV23.
Adults age 19 to 64 years with certain underlying medical conditions who have not previously received a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine or whose vaccination history is unknown should receive a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (either PCV20 or PCV15). If PCV15 is used, it should be followed with a dose of PPSV23.
Prevnar-20 is available at the Shelby County Health Department. Walk-in administration is available Monday- Friday, 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.. For more information, call the Shelby County Health Department at 217-774-9555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.