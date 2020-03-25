Sacred Heart Church
Sacred Heart Church will live stream Mass daily at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook, SacredHeartChurchandSchool, and YouTube.
Stations of the Cross will be live streamed Friday on Facebook and YouTube as well.
Journey Church
The Journey Church, located at the Village Square Mall in Effingham, will have a drive-up service at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Sit it in your car and listen to music and preaching in front of the mall by Steve’s concession trailer. Call 217-690-0214 or 217-821-2199. Those attending are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Goodwill
Land of Lincoln Goodwill Retail Stores and Donation Centers are not accepting donations during the governor’s stay-at-home order.
All Goodwill retail stores are also closed.
City of St. Elmo
City of St. Elmo has postponed it regular council meeting scheduled for April 1.
