Name change
Lincolnland Home Health, which includes Home Care, Hospice and Home Medical Equipment, has changed its name to better align with Sarah Bush Lincoln.
The new name is Sarah Bush Lincoln Home Care, Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice and Sarah Bush Lincoln Home Medical Equipment. The transition is expected to be complete by July 1.
Sarah Bush Lincoln acquired Lincolnland Home Care and Hospice nearly 25 years ago. Through those years it has become Sarah Bush Lincoln, adopting the culture and service standards of the Health Center and clinics.
“We are one organization and the post-acute care services name reflects this. This change will fully integrate the post-acute care services into Sarah Bush Lincoln and they have access to all the resources of Sarah Bush Lincoln,” SBL Post-Acute Care Director Sasha Hollman, MSN, explained.
She added that other changes are subtler, but perhaps more important to those who trust SBL to care for their patients and their family members.
“We’re committed to being more available in person throughout our service area that stretches to 20 counties for hospice and home medical equipment, and 15 counties for home care.”
Small Business Week
During National Small Business Week, May 2-6, the Effingham County Chamber will be celebrating its small business members through the chamber social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn) and electronic publications.
Chamber members have been invited to share their “why they do what they do” by telling their unique story and point of view in an online submission to include a short video or images. The chamber defines small businesses as business with 50 employees or less, which was the same criteria used for the annual Excellence in Business Awards.
The chamber hopes to raise awareness on how Effingham County small businesses contribute to the community economy and encourage residents to shop small (and local) not only next week, but all year round.
Follow the chamber social media channels: Facebook @effcochamber; Instagram @effcochamber; and Effingham County (IL) Chamber on LinkedIn or subscribe to the Community E-Newsletter (bi-weekly) on the Chamber homepage at EffinghamCountyChamber.com.
