Lake Shelbyville
Lake Shelbyville Dam West, Sullivan and Wilborn beaches will close for the season on Sept. 10. The beaches are open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.
A fee of $5 per vehicle per day is charged at all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beaches and primary boat ramps. No fees are charged for those displaying their registered Corps camp tag, America the Beautiful Pass or Corps Annual Day Use Pass.
Shelby County Health Department
The Shelby County Health Department has received its seasonal supply of flu vaccine. Walk-in Influenza and Pneumonia vaccination clinics have begun and they are available Monday through Friday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the health department.
The Center for Disease Control recommends influenza vaccination for all adults yearly to be protected. CDC guidelines recommend people age 65 and older receive a higher dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine. Individuals should be vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available. CDC guidelines recommend a pneumonia vaccination for all individuals 65 years of age and older and adults 19 through 64 with certain underlying medical conditions or other risk factors.
The Shelby County Health Department is in network with many commercial insurance companies and is a Medicare participating provider. Medicare and Medicaid payments will be accepted in full for flu and pneumonia vaccinations. Bring your Medicare, Medicaid or insurance card to the clinic.
For additional information contact the Shelby County Health Department at 217-774-9555 Monday–Friday 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
Special Olympics Family Festival
Consolidated Communications and the all-volunteer board of Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF) are seeking volunteers for the event on Sept. 16.
SOFF brings together Special Olympics Athletes from across the state for a fun-filled day of noncompetitive games and activities, hayrides, a parade, karaoke, performances by Lake Land College cheerleaders and perennial favorite Elvis Himselvis, and more.
“The Special Olympics Family Festival is a wonderful event that impacts the lives of all who attend,” said Dave Breen, president and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois. “It’s a beautiful day for volunteers, families and staff to come together to strengthen the bond of the Special Olympics Illinois community and most importantly celebrate our athletes.”
Volunteers ages 15 and older are needed for staffing activities and helping the event run smoothly. One of the most coveted volunteer roles are the Friend-For-A-Day, in which volunteers are paired up with an athlete as they participate in games, activities, and enjoy the day’s entertainment. Friend-For-A-Day volunteers must be 16 years or older. To sign up as a volunteer, visit http://vhub.at/soff. To learn more about SOFF, go to consolidated.com/soff.
Throughout SOFF’s 40 years of creating memories, the event has welcomed volunteers and athletes all over Illinois, from as far as Springfield and Decatur. A generation of past volunteers have been invited to join in celebrating this event.
