Public Meeting
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the current water control plan for Lake Shelbyville, water control operations and dam safety. Engineering staff from the USACE St. Louis District office will present information about water control operations and procedures, and dam safety.
The Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center is located east of the Lake Shelbyville Main Dam at 1989 State Hwy. 16 Shelbyville. For additional information, call the project office at 217-774-3951 ext. 2 or email lakeshelbyville@usace.army.mil.
Park District Petitions
Effingham Park District Board candidate petition packets are ready for pickup from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ron Diehl Center, 1906 S. Fourth St.
Two six-year term positions will be up for election in the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2023. Jason Semple and Russ Sehy are currently holding the positions. Sehy plans to seek re-election, while Semple does not.
Candidates must be residents of the Effingham Park District. Election packet information must be filed at the Park District office during regular office hours between Dec. 12 and 19.
