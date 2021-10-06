Resurfacing
The Effingham 2021 Resurfacing Phase II program will begin on Monday, Oct. 11.
Portions of Althoff Drive, Greenview Drive, Deerhaven Drive and East Mt. Vernon Avenue will be resurfaced, and will be closed to through traffic periodically. Motorists are advised to use caution.
Unit 50 School Board
On Oct. 6, Teutopolis CUSD 50 Board of Education held a special meeting to appoint persons to fill vacant positions of the public body.
The new Board of Education members are Traci Martin and Matt Carpenter. As appointed members, Martin and Carpenter will serve through at least the unexpired terms ending with the April 2023 election. The board would like to thank all those who submitted letters of interest and those who participated in the interview process.
Additionally, Troy Ozenkoski was appointed by the board to serve as vice president.
The next regular meeting is Monday, Oct. 18.
Flag drop-off
Flags are now being accepted for the Veterans Program on Nov. 11 on the square in Newton.
They may be dropped off at Jasper Post 20 in Newton after 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and the Ste. Marie Bank during business hours. Those dropping off flags are asked to sign the sheet with your pickup information, name and phone number. Those unable to go down the steps at the Legion should call 618-783-2622 to make arrangements for someone to meet you at the back entrance.
For questions call Bob Wagner at 618-783-3722 or the Legion at 618-783-2622.
Last day for flag drop off will be Thursday, Nov. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.