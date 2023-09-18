FACE Christmas Choir
Rehearsals for FACE Christmas Choir begin Monday, Oct. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at The Cross at the Crossroads Chapel and continue each Monday until Nov. 27
The concerts with FACE Orchestra will be Saturday, Dec. 2, at 6:15 p.m. at the Effingham County Museum and Sunday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at The Cross at the Crossroads Chapel.
Vocalists ages youth through adult are welcome to participate. The repertoire will be selection from Dr. John Latta, theme from "Elf," "Baby It's Cold Outside" from "Elf," "Pennies from Heaven" from "Elf," "O Magnum Mysterium," "Under the Winter Moon," "White Winter Hymnal," assorted Christmas carols and "The Grinch" medley.
Director is Rachelle Cekander.
U.S. Military Academy Nominations
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) announced his office has extended the application deadline for nominations to one of the U.S. military academies until Oct. 27.
"To any patriotic young Southern Illinoisans interested in serving our country, I recommend you take advantage of this rare opportunity at the chance of being nominated to some of the greatest service academies in the world," said Bost. "My office is always more than happy to assist in guiding students and their families through the application process and to help open more doors to their success."
More information is available by calling Bost’s district office at 217-249-3170, or by visiting https://bost.house.gov/military-academy-nominations.
