Road closing
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Illinois 33 at the railroad crossing near Beecher City will be closed from Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The closure is necessary to repair the surface crossing. A detour will be posted using County Highway 6 (Moccasin Road). Unfavorable weather conditions may cause the repairs to be rescheduled.
Only local traffic will be permitted on Illinois 33 between N. 300th Street and County Road 400 E. during the repairs. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Candidate petitions
Signature requirements for candidate petitions in Effingham County for the June 28 General Primary Election are as follows.
Countywide offices (County Clerk, Treasurer, Sheriff, Supervisor of Assessments)
- Republican — 57
- Democratic — 14
County Board (all districts) — 17
Precinct Committeeperson —7
Petitions need to be filed with Effingham County Clerk, 101 N. Fourth St., Ste. 201, Effingham IL. Filing period is Monday, March 7, through Monday, March 14. Lottery for position on General Primary Election Ballot will be at 9 a.m. Friday, March 18.
Candidates must file the following papers:
- Statement of Candidacy (SBE P-1)
- Loyalty Oath (optional) (SBE P-1C)
- Receipt for filing Statement of Economic Interests (not required for Precinct Committeeperson)
- Nominating petition sheets containing a sufficient number of original signatures. (County officers SBE P-10-2022, County Board P-26-2022, Precinct Committeeperson P-27-2022)
Refer to the Illinois State Board of Elections 2022 Candidates' Guide, elections.il.gov and click on Running for Office tab, then under Documents.
Seasonal Weight Limits
County Highway Department reminds everyone Seasonal Weight Limits go into effect from Jan. 15 to April 15. Limits may be lifted from time to time if conditions allow and that will be posted the county website, co.effingham.il.us/engineer-highway.
Limits are put into effect to help preserve the roads during the freeze and thaw cycles experienced this time of year.
Many townships have adopted current county limits, but this only pertains to county highways. Contact your township road commissioner regarding any roads under their jurisdiction.
For questions contact the County Highway Department at 217-342-6550.
Commented
