LLC Board of Trustee Election
The Community College Trustee Election will be held April 4, 2023, as part of the 2023 consolidated election. Three six-year terms will appear on the Lake Land College ballot. The three terms are held by Doris Reynolds, Mattoon; Mike Sullivan, Mattoon; and Denise Walk, Teutopolis.
Persons who wish to file for a seat on the Board of Trustees of Lake Land College, Community College District No. 517, may request an election packet from the president’s office by calling Jean Anne Highland, chief of staff, at 217-234-5329, submitting an email to jhighland@lakelandcollege.edu, or visiting Highland’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, when the college is open. Highland’s office is located in the Board and Administration Center at the College’s main campus in Mattoon.
To run in the election for trustee, interested persons must:
- Hold U.S. citizenship
- Be 18 years of age or older
- Be a resident of Community College District No. 517 for one year immediately preceding the election.
Candidates may begin circulating petitions no earlier than Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022.
Nominating petitions require at least 50 signatures of voters registered within the Community College District No. 517.
The filing period will be Dec. 12-19, 2022. Candidates are required to submit petitions, a statement of candidacy and a receipt indicating he or she has filed a statement of economic interest with the Coles County Clerk’s office. Candidates may submit required documents in person or by a representative to the Office of the President, Lake Land College, Board and Administration Center, 5001 Lake Land Blvd., Mattoon, IL 61938 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day). Candidates may also submit required documents by mail to this same address. However, all petitions must be received during the filing period.
Persons elected on April 4, 2023, will begin their terms of office by May 2, 2023.
A Candidate’s Guide is available from the State Board of Elections, 2329 S. MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield, IL 62704, 217-782-4141 or may be downloaded from their website at https://www.elections.il.gov.
The period for filing objections to nomination papers will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the same office during the following five business days: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022; Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022; Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022; Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023; and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
For more information, contact Highland at 217-234-5329 or jhighland@lakelandcollege.edu.
Disabled Deer Hunting
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville is offering additional deer hunting opportunities at Whitley Creek Recreation Area in Moultrie County for disabled deer hunters holding a state-issued P2A card. Disabled hunters will be able to reserve two of four blinds in the closed Recreation Area during archery deer season. All four blinds were built by Boy Scouts to earn their Eagle Scout status.
These four blinds allow disabled hunters who would like to archery hunt to have an easily accessible area in which to deer hunt. Hunting will be allowed by permit only throughout the archery season (to exclude dates the week prior to the youth shotgun season and first shotgun season). Reservations will be taken immediately and must be made three days in advance of the hunt. Each hunter will be allowed to reserve up to two days at a time, however, the hunter must have used their reservation before signing up for additional hunt dates.
For additional information or to make a reservation contact Park Ranger Grant Woods at 217-774-3951 ext. 7034.
