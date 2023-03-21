Shelby County Art Show
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are encouraged to enter their artwork in the Shelby County Art Show. Students in Shelby County or adjoining counties are eligible.
Registration is due by March 31. Area schools have been notified of this year’s simplified procedures, but K-12 students may enter separately with a limit of two pieces. Students pay no entry fees, as the judging and ribbon costs are covered with the adult fee and donations.
Posters and brochures with the registration information have been sent via email, through Facebook on the Shelby County Art Show page, and are available in hard copy at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Lake Shelbyville Tourism office, Merle Norman Cosmetics and Boutique and Flourishes Gallery and Studios.
The show will be open to the public April 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. and April 16 from noon to 5. Questions may be directed to Director Kris McEuen at 217-254-7618 or shelbycountyartshow@gmail.com.
CEFS Scholarship
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is offering scholarships for income-eligible individuals who wish to continue their education in an Illinois post-Secondary Institution and enroll full time. The course of study must lead up to a degree and/or employment.
Listed below are the Income Eligibility Guidelines at 200% Poverty level based on family size and 30-day income:
1 — $2,430
2 — $3,287
3 — $4,143
4 — $5,000
5 — $5,857
6 — $6,713
7 — $7,570
8 — $8,427
For family units with more than eight members, add $856.66 for each additional member.
Applications are available at any CEFS Outreach Office or at www.cefseoc.org. The deadline to apply has been extended. Completed applications with all necessary documentation now must be received in the County Outreach Office by 4 p.m. April 14.
Funding is made possible by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Community Services Block Grant Program.
For further information contact CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, 1805 S. Banker St., PO Box 928, Effingham, IL 62401 or call 217-342-2193 ext. 149.
Youth Summer Activities Assistance
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is offering support to low-income families wishing for their child/children to participate in a summer activity of their choice.
Activities need to promote physical health, safety or learning. Examples of activities CEFS can pay for include science camp, art class, swim lessons, 4-H camp, summer sports and acting class. Families need to contact their local county CEFS Outreach Office for an application and inquiries.
Listed below are the Income Eligibility Guidelines for Assistance by family size and 30-day income:
For family units with more than eight members, add $856.66 for each additional member.
Funding is made possible by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Community Services Block Grant Program.
For further information contact CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, 1805 S. Banker St., PO Box 928, Effingham, IL 62401 or call 217-342-2193 ext. 149.
Teacher Scholarship
The Jasper County Retired Teachers Association is once again offering a &1,500 scholarship to a future teacher.
The organization has offered scholarships since 1992 from funds raised from pork burger sales and membership dues.
Applicants must be a graduate of Newton Community High School and a college junior or senior majoring in education for fall 2023. Former recipients and applicants may reapply.
Applications may be obtained by emailing rkerner@frontier.com and must be submitted by Wednesday, May 31. The scholarship will be awarded at the Jasper County Retired Teachers meeting in July.
For further information, call Ruth Kerner at 618-554-5632.
