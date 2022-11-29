Siemer Milling
Siemer Milling Company will appear on an upcoming episode of “How America Works with Mike Rowe.”
The hourlong television episode, slated to air on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. CT on the Fox Business Network, will focus solely on Siemer Milling Company, its employees, wheat suppliers, and the important role they play in the milling industry.
“How America Works” is dedicated to shedding light on the many industries and people that keep our country running day in and day out.
“We’re excited to work with Mike Rowe to show America what flour milling is about. Most Americans eat wheat flour every day, and most Americans have never seen, or even thought about, a modern flour mill. This is a great opportunity for the Siemer Milling team to show how our industry supplies the country with 42 billion pounds of flour every year,” said Siemer Milling Company President Rick Siemer.
Joe’s Pizza and Pasta
Joe’s Pizza and Pasta of Effingham is donating $1 to United Way of Effingham County for every frozen pizza sold from Kirby Foods, Wessel’s, Nuxoll Food Center and S&W Supermarket during the month of December.
Funds raised will be given to the 2022 United Way Campaign to help 19 local United Way Partner Agencies, which provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County. For more information about United Way of Effingham County or the Partner Agencies call 217-342-3824 or visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
