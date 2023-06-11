Neoga High School Class of 1983
The Neoga High School Class of 1983 is preparing for its 40th Class Reunion and still needs some addresses of those who were in its junior or senior class yearbook who may or may not have graduated with the class.
They are Troy Curtis, Lora Hatten, Rocky McClain, Mike Peddycoart, Virginia Phillips, Randy Russell, John Sparling, Bill Stevens, Roger Willenborg, Tom Russell, Pat Roach, Amy Cook, Pam Graham, Debra Porter, Ricky Terrell.
If anyone has any of these addresses email them dawnwriter65@gmail.com.
The class reunion begins Friday, Aug. 25, with a casual mixer from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Neoga American Legion, 643 Chestnut Ave., Neoga. Food will be served by the American Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. only. Drink specials will also be on the menu. Menu and prices are to be announced by the Legion.
The main event will be Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Charleston Country Club, 8355 Country Club Road, Charleston, from 5 to 10 p.m. Social hour and registration is 5-6 p.m. Group photo will be at 6 p.m. and costs $10 followed by the buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person. Cash bar will be available.
Classmates or teachers planning to attend should RSVP by Aug. 1 with payments using Venmo to Renee-Huckstead; Paypal to reneeduey@gmail.com or Apple Pay at 217-246-1672. Checks may be mailed to NHS Class of 1983, 2 Executive Court, Mattoon IL, 61938.
Friends and teachers of other classes are also invited to attend.
Effingham High School Class of 1974
The Effingham High School Class of 1974 is planning its 50th Class Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, at the Thelma Keller Convention Center in Effingham.
The class search committee is still looking for several classmates. If anyone knows the whereabouts of these people, send contact information (classmate's email address, cellphone number or mailing address) to musicmaker@consolidated.net or leave the information at 217-347-5851.
Classmates still missing are John Arnold, Rita Billings, Jon Bragg, Daniel Darrell, George Davis, Mary Kathy Devine, Mike Doyle, Debbie Edwards, Pattie Gowan, Judy Haarmann, Mona Carol Hewkin, Shirley Knotts, Gerald Man, Arvis Mason, Julie Matson, Charlcie May, Jeff Moody, Cindy Seale, Delora Smith, Julie Triplett, Rick Wilson, David Word.
