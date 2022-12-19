Effingham resident Mary Ellen Eversman has published a book, "Drawn Together — A Class Act."
The book addresses various mental health concerns and shows how children learn to appreciate each others' differences.
Proceeds from the book will benefit Family Mental Health Support.
Books are available for $8.50 each at FMHS office, located at 202 N. Banker St., Effingham, or can be mailed for $10. Office hours are Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mail orders to FMHS, P.O. Box 1726, Effingham IL.
Lake Shelbyville
Boundary Line
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is currently performing annual routine maintenance to the government’s boundary line around Lake Shelbyville.
With the leaves gone from the trees, this time of year is ideal for inspection. If you are an adjacent landowner to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property around Lake Shelbyville, you may observe U.S. Army Corps of Engineers employees walking along the boundary line behind your house. They will be replacing worn or broken boundary signs and posts and painting trees on the eastern portion of the boundary line where woodlands are on both sides of the boundary line. Trees along these portions of the line will be painted at breast height with an orange, 4-inch horizontal stripe around the entire trunk of the tree. Spacing will be from 25 to 50 feet between painted trees depending upon visibility. This will help the visiting public to differentiate between government and private property.
This work is expected to be completed by February 2023.
For further information about the boundary maintenance around Lake Shelbyville contact Natural Resource Specialist Cory Donnel 217-774-3951 ext. 7001.
Christmas Tree Recycling
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will place discarded Christmas trees into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries for years to come.
Donated Christmas trees are bundled together in small groups and submerged in the lake at select locations. These structures provide fish with breeding areas and escape cover, proving invaluable to not only the fisheries but to anglers as well. New trees are added to sites each year to maintain suitable cover.
Trees will be collected in Shelbyville and Sullivan again this year. In Sullivan, trees can be taken to Sullivan 66 Gas Station, located south of Sullivan on Illinois Route 32. Trees can be dropped off inside the fenced area on the north side of the building. In Shelbyville, the designated collection site is at Johnstowne Mall on the west side of Shelbyville. Place trees inside the fenced area on the grass at the northwest corner of the parking area. Trees will be collected at both sites through Feb. 20, 2023.
Before delivering your tree remove the stand, tinsel and any ornaments. If you have placed a plastic bag on your tree, remove it before leaving the tree. Please do not leave any other kind of tree trimmings, wreaths, flowers or yard waste at the sites. For more information on this fish habitat project, contact Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951 ext. 7001.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.