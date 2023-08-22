Youth Deer Hunt
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville will hold the 12th Annual Youth Firearm Deer Hunt on Oct. 7 and 8.
To apply for the hunt, youth applicants must younger than 18 years old on Oct. 7 and be accompanied by an adult. Applications must be received by 8 a.m. on Sept. 8. Applications can be picked up at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LTj94VFVZWRKAzDJIHzvB5BD1nHWPpHU/view.
On Sept. 8, a total of 10 participants will be publicly drawn from the pool of applicants at 9 a.m. at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office. Successful applicants will be notified by phone shortly after the drawing to let them know if their name was drawn to participate in the hunt.
Each of the 10 participants will hunt in closed recreation areas with assistance from USACE personnel and volunteers. For further information, or if you would like to volunteer to help with this event, contact Park Ranger Tanner Coleman at 217-774-3951 ext. 7002.
Tree Stand Permits
Lake Shelbyville‘s Tree Stand Policy for this year will remain the same as it was last season. The policy allows hunters to leave one stand up for the season (“Seasonal Tree Stand”) and/or utilize up to two “Roving” stands that can be left up during archery season for a period not to exceed a break in use greater than 72 hours – the length of a three-day weekend. Seasonal tree stands may be placed two weeks prior to archery season and must be removed within two weeks of archery season ending. Archery season runs from Oct. 1, 2023, to Jan. 14, 2024.
Hunters wishing to purchase a seasonal tree stand permit must present a valid hunting license before a permit will be issued. Seasonal tree stand permits will be available for purchase ($30.00) using a credit or debit card at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1989 State Hwy. 16 in Shelbyville and Chip’s Marine, located at 1068 Cr 1025n, Sullivan.
Roving tree stand permits, which are free of charge, may be obtained in Sullivan at Ace Hardware, Chip’s Marine, Bo Woods Fee Booth or Phillip’s 66 (formerly Howy’s Lakeside) Gas Station, located five miles south of Sullivan on Highway 32. Hunters can also pick up roving tree stand permits at Lake Shelbyville Project Office, Ace Hardware, Lithia Springs Fee Booth, Lithia Resort and Craig’s Sporting Goods in Shelbyville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.