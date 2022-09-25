Dieterich events

Dieterich will be oiling streets on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Starting at 8 a.m., the village asks that no cars be parked along the following streets:

  • West Section Street
  • Memorial Drive
  • Independence Drive
  • Maple Street
  • Elm Street
  • Redbud Drive
  • Sunset Drive
  • Sycamore Avenue
  • Willow Avenue
  • Hawthorn Avenue

The Dieterich Village-Wide Garage Sales will be 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Dieterich Trick-or-Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents must have their porch lights on to participate.

