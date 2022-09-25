Dieterich events
Dieterich will be oiling streets on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Starting at 8 a.m., the village asks that no cars be parked along the following streets:
- West Section Street
- Memorial Drive
- Independence Drive
- Maple Street
- Elm Street
- Redbud Drive
- Sunset Drive
- Sycamore Avenue
- Willow Avenue
- Hawthorn Avenue
The Dieterich Village-Wide Garage Sales will be 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Dieterich Trick-or-Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Residents must have their porch lights on to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.