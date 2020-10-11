Animal Control Shelter
Due to an exposure incident, the Effingham County Animal Control Shelter will be closed to the public until Oct. 20.
Emergency calls for service will be responded to with precautions approved by health officials and the animals at the shelter will be maintained and cared for.
VFW meal
The VFW Auxiliary Post 1769 on Veterans Drive in Effingham is having a meal on Friday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will consist of meatloaf or salmon patty, mac and cheese, green beans, coffee, tea or lemonade for $6.
Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. For more information contact President Chuck Meyers at 217-343-8313.
