Tornado Response
Red Cross volunteers offered help with recovery planning to communities impacted by the devastating tornadoes that took place last week and this week in Salem, Sherman, Robinson, Northwest Illinois, Northwest Indiana, as well as several towns in Fulton County. Over the weekend and this week, Red Cross volunteers completed disaster assessment, provided disaster emergency supplies, disaster health services, disaster mental health and disaster spiritual care to residents affected by the tornadoes.
To help those affected by tornadoes and storms in the South and Midwest, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or text the word TORNADO to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
If you need assistance after this or any disaster, including a home fire call Red Cross' dispatch line at 1-877-597-0747.
Library Survey
The Effingham Public Library is asking the public to complete a short survey about its library facility and services.
The library is seeking input on a variety of topics, including how aware the community is of various library spaces and services, as well as how they might rate those services. The library is also seeking input on additional services the community would like to see offered.
The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5HYG2PQ or a paper copy can be completed at the library. The survey will be open from April 10 to 30.
“We are excited to hear from everyone how we might be able to improve library services and what new services we could add to meet the ever-changing needs of our community,” said Library Director Amanda McKay.
The library will use the results to plan for future services and updates to the facility and will publish a report for the community to review.
To learn more about the community survey, contact Amanda McKay by email at amanda@effinghamlibrary.org or by calling 217-342-2464 ext. 400.
Medical Records
HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital has relocated its release of medical records office back into the hospital near the Prairie Heart Institute/outpatient entrance from its previous location in a building across from the front entrance of the hospital.
This move will provide ease of access for those requesting copies of their medical records. Patients who would like copies of their medical record can call the health information management office at 217-347-1501 for any record request. They can also visit the release of medical records office, now located in the hospital down the hall from the Prairie Heart Institute/outpatient entrance off of Maple Street. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Patients needing copies of images from X-rays, CTs, MRIs and nuclear medicine scans need to request them from St. Anthony’s Center for Advanced Imaging located in the hospital near the emergency department entrance off Mulberry Street or by contacting the Center for Advanced Imaging at 217-347-1348.
