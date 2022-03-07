Chamber scholarship deadline
The Chamber Foundation of Effingham County reminds Effingham County residents about the March 11 deadline to apply for the 2022 Chamber Community Scholarship Program.
This program offers $1,000 general scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adults wishing to continue their education. There are no restrictions on course of study for this scholarship.
The Jack Graham Scholarship, which began in 2021, awards two $1,000 scholarships to either high school seniors or adults continuing their education who are entering the vocational trades, health care or child care fields.
Over the last 21 years, the Chamber Community Scholarship Program has awarded over $230,000 in scholarships to 193 recipients.
The scholarship program is for chamber members, their employees and family or any resident of Effingham County. Preference will be given to those attending Illinois colleges.
Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 11, at 5 p.m. for those attending Illinois schools.
More information about the Chamber Foundation, becoming a sponsor, or applying visit EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Chamber-Foundation or call the Chamber office at 217-342-4147.
United Way funding requests
The United Way of Effingham County is accepting requests for grant applications for funding support for the 2022-2023 Campaign. Agencies requesting funds must be nonprofit organizations with a 501(c) 3 certificate and have been in business for at least one year. Applications will be electronically sent to agencies previously funded by the United Way of Effingham County.
The Grants Committee will meet on May 4 and 9, at which time representatives of the applicant agencies will be asked to appear before the committee to present the agency’s request and proposed use of the funds. The committee recommends to the Board of Directors appropriate grants to the respective agencies based on the funding priorities, which are based on the community needs assessment.
Organizations wishing to apply for United Way funds may obtain an application by contacting Linda Hemmen, Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Effingham County at 217-342-3824. Applications must be received by April 12.
