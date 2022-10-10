Surplus Property Auction
Jasper County, as Trustee, has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes.
The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the public. It will offer approximately nine real estate items and four mobile home items through a sealed bid auction sale. All sealed bids must be in the Jasper County Treasurer’s Office located in the Jasper County Courthouse, 204 W. Washington Street, Newton, Illinois 62448 no later than the close of business on Oct. 28.
The sale of these lots and mobile homes should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners. This sale will place the real estate and mobile homes into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The County, as Trustee, hopes that these new owners will both maintain the properties and the mobile homes and keep the taxes paid. By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of the neighborhoods should improve and the value of adjoining properties should increase.
The required minimum bid on real estate is $825, and on mobile homes is $905. All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Oct. 28, 2022.
Complete bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are now available at the Jasper County Treasurer’s Office or online at www.iltaxsale.com.
For further sale information, contact the Auction Sale Department of the Jasper County Tax Agent’s Office. The telephone number is 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744 or visit www.iltaxsale.com. Office hours are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Crisis Nursery
Crisis Nursery of Effingham County offers a variety of ways the community can contribute to its mission of keeping children safe and families strong.
- Complete Crisis Nursery's volunteer training to help children in the nursery or complete volunteer hours and help with projects around the nursery.
- Donate funds to provide Crisis Nursery with necessary supplies and staff.
- Donate new or gently used items. Drop off items at Crisis Nursery between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- View Crisis Nursery's wish list and consider adding it as your organization on Amazon Smile. Select Crisis Nursery as your charity and Amazon will donate a match of 0.5% of your purchase to Crisis Nursery.
- Participate in Trivia Night Nov. 11. and support two causes at once: Kiwanis Club of Effingham County and Crisis Nursery.
- Buy a piece of children’s artwork during the Children’s Annual Art Auction Nov. 28-Dec. 9.
- Participate in Adopt-A-Family Christmas and sponsor a local family’s Christmas.
To learn more about Crisis Nursery's upcoming events and ways you can contribute, go to crisisnurseryofeffingham.com.
