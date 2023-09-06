Village of Teutopolis
Village of Teutopolis streets will be oiled on Tuesday, Sept, 12; Wednesday, Sept. 13; and Thursday, Sept. 14.
Avoid parking on the side of village streets during this time.
Shelby Co. Health Department
The Shelby County Health Department has walk-in immunization clinics at the health department Monday-Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The clinic is open to all children ages 2 months to 18 years.
Vaccines offered are Polio, Hepatitis B, Menveo (Meningitis vaccine), DTaP, Tdap, Varicella (chickenpox), MMR, Prevnar (pneumonia), Pediarix (DTaP-HEPB-IPV Combo), Rotarix, Hepatitis A, and Gardasil (Human Papillomavirus vaccine).
Boosters of MMR, Varicella, DTaP, and Polio are required after 4 years of age or prior to kindergarten entrance. Private insurance, Self Pay, or IPA Medicaid Card is accepted.
Anyone with private insurance is encouraged to preregister to verify insurance eligibility.
If you are bringing children that attend school outside of Shelby County or are new to the school system in Shelby County, you must bring their past immunization records for the nurse to evaluate.
All consents must be signed by parent or legal guardian and are valid for 30 days.
Please bring the child’s medical card and/or insurance card.
If you have any questions concerning your child and the immunization requirements, call the Shelby County Health Department at 217-774-9555.
