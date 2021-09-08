COVID vaccines
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are available beginning Thursday, September 9, at the SBL Effingham Walk-In Clinic, 905 North Maple St.
The two-dose vaccines are available from 1 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There is at no out-of-pocket cost to participants, and it is currently authorized for those 12 years and older. Appointments are required, and masks must be worn for the safety of the community. The Pfizer vaccine has a 95 percent effective rate against COVID-19 and all its variants.
Health systems across the country are experiencing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are currently unvaccinated. A study released on Aug. 24 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that unvaccinated people are about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated. If you have any questions regarding whether the vaccine is right for you, contact your primary care provider.
To schedule an appointment, call 217-540-6122 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Breakfast cancellation
The annual Watson Fire Protection District Breakfast has been canceled due to the rise in local COVID cases.
However, tickets are still available for the raffle. To purchase tickets, reach out to any member of the Watson Fire Protection District or message the fire district on Facebook. Tickets also may be purchased from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the firehouse.
Two winners will be drawn on Monday, Sept. 20, prior to the monthly training session.
Tourism office move
The City of Effingham’s Tourism Office/Effingham Visitor Center has moved from its previous location at 1505 Hampton Drive to its new home on the first floor of City Hall, next to Utility Billing, at 201 E. Jefferson Ave, Effingham.
“We are eager to join the bustling community that is Downtown Effingham,” said Director of Tourism Jodi Thoele.
The new location will be ideal for connecting with visitors and also serve as an opportunity to point those already enjoying Downtown Effingham in the direction of even more essential Effingham experiences.
The City of Effingham’s Tourism Office has been serving the city as the recognized destination marketing organization for decades. It promotes the region as a tourism destination for meetings, conventions, sports and leisure visitors.
“No matter our location, our offices will always be a resource for the community, its visitors, and anyone looking for things to see and do in the City of Effingham,” Thoele added.
To learn more about Effingham area hotels, restaurants, attractions, recreation and more, visit www.visiteffinghamil.com. You can also reach our offices by phone at 217-342-5310 or by stopping by the new location.
