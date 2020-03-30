Easter Egg Hunt
The Annual Strasburg Community Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Liberty Unit 289 has been canceled.
St. John's Lutheran
Visit the Facebook page, St. John's Lutheran Church - Effingham, IL, for Sunday service at 8 a.m. It is also available on the church's website www.STJOHNSLCMS.net via YouTube. You can also watch on Mediacom Channel 81 at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Pastor Burdick also has daily devotion on the St. John's Lutheran Church Facebook page at noon Monday through Saturday. You can watch these anytime after noon. You can also watch previous recordings.
