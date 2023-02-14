CEFS Scholarships
CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation is offering scholarships for income-eligible individuals who wish to continue their education in an Illinois Institution-approved full-time post-secondary course of study. The course of study must lead up to a degree and/or employment, with particular consideration given to a field of study in high technology areas or other growth occupations.
Listed below are the Income Eligibility Guidelines at 200% Poverty level by family size and 30-day income.
One: $2,430
Two: $3,287
Three: $4,143
Four: $5,000
Five: $5,857
Six: $6,713
Seven: $7,570
Eight: $8,427
For family units with more than eight members, add $856.66 for each additional member.
Applications are available at any CEFS Outreach Office, high school counselor, IETC, local colleges and at cefseoc.org. Completed applications with all necessary documentation, must be received in the County Outreach Office by 4 p.m. March 31.
Applicants are screened for eligibility after the deadline. A committee of CEFS Board of Directors and staff will interview the eligible applicants prior to choosing the winners. Scholarship funds will be available for the FY23/24 school year.
Funding for the program is made possible by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, as part of the Community Services Block Grant Program.
For further information contact CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation, 1805 S. Banker St., PO Box 928, Effingham, IL 62401 or call 217-342-2193 ext. 149.
U of I Scholarship
FarmHouse Fraternity at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is offering multiple scholarships to incoming students of all majors who will be attending the university next fall.
In 2022, the Illinois Chapter awarded over $15,000 in scholarships to incoming students. Scholarship amounts range from $500 to $4,000.
To be eligible, you must be a male student who will be attending the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the first time during the 2023 fall semester. All majors are encouraged to apply, and applications are due April 15. For questions email fccfhauiuc@gmail.com.
To learn more about the scholarship and apply visit https://farmhouse.web.illinois.edu/wp/new-student-scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.