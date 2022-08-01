Humbled Soul Boutique
The Effingham County Chamber celebrated the opening of Humbled Soul Boutique at 115 S Banker St. in Effingham. Humbled Soul Boutique is the sister store to The Beanstalk Boutique, both owned by Sara Ruholl.
Humbled Soul will carry a wide variety of baby, kids, tween, mommy and me and maternity products.
Morrow Boot & Repair
Morrow Boot & Repair store in Effingham is now Boots & Soles and is under new ownership of Brian and Jill Schultz.
