Valentines for Heroes
The Office of Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) announced it will be participating in the Valentines for Heroes program.
Valentines will be sent to active military and veterans. You are encouraged to bring valentines to Miller's district offices on Feb. 8 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Effingham office is located at 101 North Fourth St., Suite 302.
If a separate drop-off day or time is needed, call Sallie Nyhan at 217-500-7834.
Cemetery Book Sale
Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR are taking orders for Effingham County cemetery record books.
These books were compiled by DAR members in the late 1970s and are invaluable for those stones that are now hard to read or missing altogether. The cemetery records are broken down into 14 volumes.
The chapter is also offering books of "Central Illinois Individual Obituaries-Born in 1800s." These books were compiled by DAR members in 1992 and consist of two volumes.
If interested, contact Deanna Higgs at 217-821-2563 or Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511 for pricing and information on the cemeteries you may be looking for. Orders will be taken through March.
Seeking volunteers
A court-appointed special advocate (CASA) volunteer is empowered by the courts to help children in foster care. CASA volunteers get to know the child by talking with everyone in that child's life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others. They use the information they gather to inform judges and others of what the child needs and what they believe will be the best permanent home for the child.
You do not have to be a lawyer or a social worker to be a volunteer. People from all walks of life are welcomed. As a volunteer, you will be thoroughly trained and well-supported by professional staff to help you through each case. You must be 21 years of age, pass a background check, participate in a pre-service training course, have computer knowledge, and agree to stay with a case until it is closed (a year and a half on average).
CASA of Effingham County is currently recruiting volunteers for its spring training session set to begin on March 10. For more information, contact CASA at 217-342-2266 or email ebecker@casa4change.org.
