Teutopolis Monastery Museum
The Teutopolis Monastery Museum will not be open the first Sunday of April, but will start its 2023 season on Sunday, May 7.
The museum is located off U.S. Route 40, at 110 South Garrett Street, in Teutopolis and will be open from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on the first Sundays of May through November. Admission for adults is $5 and $1 for children.
More than 30 rooms are open for viewing in the museum, which is housed on the second floor in the former Franciscan Novitiate building at St. Francis Church in Teutopolis. Elevator access is available to the second floor.
VFW meal
The Effingham VFW Auxiliary will not have a meal on Friday, April 7. However, there will be a meal on Friday, April 21, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The menu will consist of oven-fried chicken, vegetable, potato, dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade for $8.
