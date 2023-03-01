United Way Grant Applications
United Way of Effingham County has released the applications to receive funding from the 2023 Campaign. Agencies requesting funds must be nonprofit organizations with a 501(c)(3) certificate.
Agencies that received funding from the 2022 Campaign will be automatically sent the application to reapply for funding. Any other agency that wishes to apply should reach out to Emily Hille, Chief Professional Officer for United Way of Effingham County, at 217-342-3824 or email emily@effinghamunitedway.org. Completed applications must be received by April 11.
In addition to completing the application, agencies will be asked to give a short presentation to the United Way Grants Committee demonstrating the purpose of their organization and how the requested funds would be used. Presentation dates are April 27and May 1 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
To learn more visit www.effinghamunitedway.org.
Noodle Sale
The Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary will be making noodles for Easter. A gallon bag of "skinny" or "fat" noodles is $10.
To pre-order the noodles contact Linda Oakley at lindao.1950@gmail.com or text 217-273-2605 with the number needed and indicate skinny or fat noodles.
