Blood Drive
Sacred Heart Church will host a Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at 405 S. Henrietta, inside the parish center.
To donate contact ImpactLife Urbana at 800-747‑5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70742 to locate the drive. Appointments are required.
Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747‑5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Jan. 29 are eligible to give at this drive.
Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.
ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital.All donors will receive an ImpactLife promo voucher for their choice of either an e-gift card or a 20-can soft-sided cooler.
Health Care Scholarships
The HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Auxiliary is currently accepting applications for its scholarship program.
This year the Auxiliary will be granting $500 scholarships to either local high school seniors or college students (including adults returning to school) pursuing a degree or certification in a health care field. Each selected recipient will receive a $500 scholarship to be used toward his/her education. The Auxiliary Scholarship Committee will choose the individuals based on their applications, essays and letters of recommendation.
Scholarship applications are available on the hospital’s web site at hshs.org/StAnthonys/Volunteering by clicking on the Auxiliary Scholarship Application button.
Applications can also be picked up at the hospital’s main lobby desk and gift shop during business hours. Applications are due April 1.
For more information or if you are interested in becoming a member of the HSHS St. Anthony’s Auxiliary, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement services supervisor, at ext. 217-2331 or by email at valerie.engelbart@hshs.org.
