Fish Habitat Improvement Day
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Lake Shelbyville Fish Habitat Alliance will place donated Christmas trees and artificial structures into Lake Shelbyville to enhance the fisheries on March 27. The workday was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 26, but has been rescheduled due to safety concerns associated with forecasted high winds for Saturday.
To volunteer, meet at the Wilborn Creek Recreation Area boat ramp parking lot by 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are required to sign in prior to starting work at 9 a.m. A free lunch will be provided.
Maps with exact GPS locations of the cubes and artificial stumps will be available following the event at local businesses for 60 days, then can be printed from the LSFHA Facebook page and the USACE Lake Shelbyville website after 60 days has expired. All participants will receive aerial maps with coordinates detailing where the Christmas trees were placed for later fishing reference. Maps of the Christmas trees locations will not be supplied to the general public.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers appreciates the support of this project from the surrounding communities. For more information on this fish habitat project, contact Natural Resources Specialist Cory Donnel at 217-774-3951 ext. 7001.
Flower sale
Stevens Industries is once again having its annual Flower Sale with proceeds going to United Way of Effingham County.
Eleven-inch premium hanging baskets of double impatiens, calibrachoa or petunias are available to order for $16 each. Orders must be placed by April 6, with pickup available April 21 at Stevens Industries.
Order forms are available on United Way of Effingham County’s Facebook page, or you can contact Emily Hille at Stevens Industries at 217-857-7145 or email her at emilyh@stevensind.com.
Funds raised go to United Way of Effingham County and will help local partner agencies provide support and services to those in need in Effingham County.
