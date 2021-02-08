GFWC scholarships
The GFWC Illinois Federation of Women’s Club has several different scholarships available at the state and district levels.
State scholarships are not limited to current high school graduates. All ages of potential students are welcome to apply. The deadline for state scholarships is Monday, Feb. 15. Recipients of the state scholarships will be notified by April 1.
The 23rd District Scholarship is only available to graduating high school seniors. The district deadline is Monday, March 1. Recipients will be notified by April 1.
To obtain the guidelines and applications for these scholarships, contact your high school counselor. Scholarships are also available by contacting Becky Brown at 217-821-6780 or 217-342-4147. You can also stop by the Chamber office at 903 N Keller Drive, Effingham.
Cemetery records books
Ann Crooker St. Clair Chapter NSDAR are taking orders for Effingham County cemetery record books.
These books were compiled by DAR members in the late 1970s and are invaluable for those stones that are now hard to read or missing altogether. The cemetery records are broken down into 14 volumes.
The chapter is also offering books of Central Illinois Individual Obituaries – Born in 1800s. These books were compiled by DAR members in 1992 and consist of two volumes.
Contact Deanna Higgs at 217-536-6679 or Susan Oliver at 217-259-9511 for pricing and information on the cemeteries. Orders will be taken through March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.