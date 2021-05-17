Neal Center YMCA
Neal Center YMCA recently reopened its Child Watch rooms for children aged 6 weeks to 6 years old.
The Child Watch rooms were closed as part of Illinois’ COVID 19 mitigations.
The rooms are available to members and non-members for up to two hours per visit, while the guardians remain in the YMCA. Reservations, while not required, are encouraged in order to ensure that the rooms can stay within the capacity requirements. Those reservations can be made for free in the Mattoon YMCA app. Fees for Child Watch are $3 per member family per visit or $5 per non-member family per visit. Punch cards for multiple visits are also available.
Child Watch hours at Neal Center YMCA in Toledo are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Mt. Zion Cemetery
Mt. Zion Cemetery, south of Elliottstown, Committee would like to thank people who have removed the old and faded flowers and containers from their loved ones' gravesites.
If you would like to make a donation for the mowing and upkeep of the Mt. Zion Cemetery, mail it to David Bushue, Treasurer, at 3310 N 1800 St. Dieterich, IL 62424. For any other questions or concerns, contact Delbert McKinney Jr., President, at 618-367-4228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.