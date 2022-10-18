Leaf Burning
Burning of leaves and landscape is permitted at Lake Sara between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. No burning is allowed on Sunday. Fires must be completely extinguished except during the hours allowed. Fires must never be allowed to smolder even during the permitted hours and must be supervised at all times.
Blowing leaves into Lake Sara is strictly prohibited and could contaminate the water supply. If anyone is caught blowing leaves into the lake, a citation will be issued.
Tax Distribution
The first distribution of 2021 payable 2022 real estate tax was Sept. 26 in the the amount of $39,089,429.74. To date, 62.9% of the total amount of tax due has been distributed.
The second installment of property tax is due Friday, Oct. 28. Taxes may be paid at most financial institutions in the county, mailed (due date postmark accepted), paid online at www.co.effingham.il.us (click on Treasurer link) or at the county treasurer’s office located on the second floor of the county office building.
